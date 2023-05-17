Watch: US Cop Falls After Being Stung By Hundreds Of Bees, Eye Socket Fractured

The cop was taken to hospital after being stung by the bees.

A man and a volunteer police officer were hospitalised after being stung multiple times by a swarm of bees in a part of Los Angeles. The dramatic bee attack took place in Encino on Monday when the officer reached there after receiving complaint about "hundreds" of swarming winged insects. According to New York Post, the bees came from a large hive at a home in the neighbourhood that was undergoing renovation. A bee expert the outlet spoke to, said that the workers at the property may have gotten too close to the hive, sending hundreds to bees into a frenzy.

A video from the locality shows the uniformed volunteer of the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) was scrambling to get into his car when the bees swarmed him.

The man is seen frantically swatting at the insects buzzing around his face while desperately trying to get away from them.

After being repeatedly stung, he loses his balance and falls to the ground. Fox 11 Los Angeles reported that the fall resulted in a fractured eye socket leaving the man in extreme pain.

In the video, he is also seen moving his legs and struggling to get up. The volunteer officer's name has not been released.

"One of our LAPD Volunteers assigned to West Valley Division sustained dozens of bee stings earlier today while assisting with a call for service," the LAPD tweeted. "Fortunately he's in stable condition at a local hospital."

"Wishing him a speedy and full recovery. We thank him for volunteering to protect and serve. All of our LAPD volunteers are invaluable," the police department added.