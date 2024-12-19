Syrian Brothers Reunite In Aleppo As Displaced Families Return After Assad Dynasty's Fall

Two brothers, separated by years of civil war, finally embraced each other in a moment typifying the post-Bashar-al-Assad Syria. The brothers last saw each other seven years ago when the government forces, led by former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, reclaimed control of Aleppo's eastern districts in 2016.



Their emotional reunion came days after the rebel forces launched a major offensive in northern Syria, seizing control of Aleppo from the government. The intense fighting in northern Syria at the end of last month killed hundreds and raised grave concerns for the safety of civilians caught in the crossfire. But, for these two siblings, and so many other families, the end of the Assad regime brought with it the joy of seeing the ones they thought were either killed or imprisoned for life.



The emotional moment, captured in a video, shows the brothers, overcome with tears and excitement, falling into each other's arms and collapsing onto the floor in sheer joy.

Aleppo, once Syria's economic and demographic hub, was a key battleground during the civil war. As Syrian government forces, backed by Russian airstrikes, fully encircled the city, civilians faced extreme hardships. The siege led to the displacement of hundreds of thousands of people internally. By the time the city was fully retaken by government forces in late 2016, estimates suggest over 300,000 people had been displaced from the city alone; many fled to other parts of Syria or sought refuge in neighbouring countries. About 1.5 million people were reportedly held in government-held Western Aleppo.

The city's residents, who endured the brutal years of fighting, are now ready to move on following the fall of Bashar al-Assad. On December 9, as detainees were released from government prisons after Assad's ousting, people in Aleppo celebrated by dancing at the city's entrance. Aleppo is now under the control of HTS and its allies. The return of many displaced Syrians has sparked emotional reunions with loved ones apart for years due to the ongoing conflict.

For many, like Ahmed Orabi, whose family had fled to Idlib years ago, the return to Aleppo is a dream come true, albeit amid the ongoing challenges of war. Abdulkafi Abdulkafi, an English teacher from Aleppo, was reunited with his 85-year-old father after years of separation due to the conflict, BBC reported.