Watch: Rocks, Bottles Fly As Argentina President Faces Backlash Over Corruption Scandal

Argentina's President Javier Milei came under attack at a campaign rally outside Buenos Aires on Wednesday, as protesters hurled plants, rocks, and bottles at him over a widening corruption scandal involving his sister and closest aide, Karina Milei.

The president, who was standing in the back of a pickup truck greeting supporters in Lomas de Zamora, 20 km from the capital, was quickly pulled away by his security detail. Videos from the scene show demonstrators targeting the motorcade carrying him, Karina, and other officials.

Demonstrators protesting a corruption scandal pelted Argentina President Javier Milei with plants, rocks and bottles near Buenos Aires on Wednesday. The libertarian leader was not hurt and was whisked away by his security detail https://t.co/FEMz4cOMo0 pic.twitter.com/CMFc16lTIZ — AFP News Agency (@AFP) August 27, 2025

Presidential spokesman Manuel Adorni later confirmed on X that Milei "did not sustain injuries" during the assault and was safely evacuated.

Tensions escalated after Milei's departure, with fistfights breaking out between rival groups. A woman was injured in the clashes, suffering rib fractures before being taken to hospital by ambulance.

The unrest follows explosive allegations against Karina Milei, accused of siphoning off public funds meant for people with disabilities. The claims surfaced after the release of audio recordings by Diego Spagnuolo, the former head of the public disability agency. The scandal has dominated Argentine media for days.

Speaking just minutes before the violence, Milei broke his silence on the controversy. "Everything (Spagnuolo) says is a lie," he told reporters. "We are going to bring him to justice and prove he lied."

The October mid-term elections will mark the first major test for the 54-year-old right-wing leader, who took office in December 2023 on promises to fix Argentina's battered economy.

