Watch: 'Road Rage' Battle Sees 2 UK Drivers Overtaking Each Others Angrily

Two people in England were disqualified from driving for a year after a video showed them overtaking each other's cars dangerously on a rural road in Northamptonshire. The footage of the incident, which happened on May 21, was released by the police on Sunday. It showed Kevin Rowley and Michael Drage trying to get ahead of each other, slamming brakes and driving at excessive speeds. Both drivers pleaded guilty to the crime at Northampton Magistrates' Court, the police further said.

In a Facebook post, the Northamptonshire Police said that the video was recorded by another driver's dashcam in which both Mr Rowley and Ms Drage were involved in a "road rage" incident.

"In the footage, 59-year-old Rowley and Drage, aged 50, could be seen overtaking each other in their respective KIA Sportage and Mercedes cars, brake checking as well as at times driving at excessive speed on the rural road," the Facebook post said.

The video proved that both the drivers "had deliberately caused the other to take evasive action, endangering both themselves and other road users".

Mr Rowley and Mr Drage were charged with driving dangerously. The pair appeared before magistrates on Monday, September 4, where they pleaded guilty to the offence.

Taking into account the seriousness of the offence, both the drivers have been asked to take an extended driving test to regain their licences, said the police.

"We take instances of poor driving very seriously and through Operation Snap, 16 drivers have been successfully prosecuted for dangerous driving since its launch four years ago and we would encourage people to install dash-cams to help us make our roads safer for everyone," officer Allsopp-Clarke said.

Mr Rowly and Mr Drage have also been directed to complete 150 hours of unpaid community work, and pay 85 pounds (Rs 8,639) costs and 114 pounds (Rs 11,586) victim surcharge.