Watch: Moment When 4 Israeli Women Were Brought To Gaza Square For Release

Hamas on Saturday released four Israeli hostages in the 2nd phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal in exchange for 200 Palestinian prisoners. As celebrations broke out in Tel Aviv, a video shows the four women - Karina Ariev, Daniella Gilboa, and Naama Levy, all aged 20, and Liri Albag (19) - being brought to Gaza by armed men in camouflaged military gear, with green Hamas headbands.

They were paraded on a stage in Gaza City where the women can be seen waving, smiling, and showing a thumbs up to the crowd.

🚨 They are home! 🚨

Hamas liberated the four hostages!

But not before they dragged them to a cynical show on a stage!



This stupid propaganda is useless!



Welcome home Naama, Liri, Daniela and Karina!

Another video doing rounds on social media shows the four released hostages thanking Hamas for their "hospitality" for the past 477 days.

The video is a compilation of the women saying one sentence each to thank the Lebanon-backed group while they were on their way home.

"Hello, peace be upon you. Thank you to the Al-Qassam Brigades for all the good treatment," said one women. Another said, "Thank you for all the food, drink, and clothes".

The third said, "Thank you to the young men who were taking care of us and protecting us from the bombing".

The fourth released hostage said, "It will be a happy day, the best day, and we will all be well".

In the end, all the four women can be seen smiling together and saying, "Today is January 25, 2025".

Released 'Israeli' captives thanking Al-Qassam Brigades for their hospitality... in Arabic.

The four Israeli women were held captive by Hamas during its attack on October 7, 2023, which killed at least 1200 people. IDF also shared multiple videos and pictures of the women reuniting with their families.

Ending more than 15 months of war that killed over 47,000 people, Israel began a six-week ceasefire with Hamas in Gaza on January 19. In the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal, the Hamas release three women in exchange for 90 Palestinian prisoners. Through the six-week ceasefire, 33 hostages are being freed in exchange for around 1,900 Palestinians held in Israeli jails.