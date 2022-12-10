Watch: Luxury Cars Worth Over 700,000 Pounds Are Stolen By Thieves In UK

Two people can be seen in the video opening the gates.

Five luxury and rare cars worth 700,000 Pounds, including Porsches and an Ariel Atom, were stolen from the Bulphan industrial estate in Essex, UK. The daring robbery was captured on CCTV cameras, which show that the robbers broke into the unit on November 11 and easily stole the cars.

The video, which lasts 1 minute and 15 seconds and was shared on the Essex Police Twitter account, shows the thieves stealing the expensive cars in less than 60 seconds. The absolutely stunning vehicles were later seen being driven away by the thieves. The entire burglary was captured on camera installed in the industrial unit, providing a bird's-eye view of the brazen car theft.

The Essex Police shared the video with a caption that reads, "we are currently investigating an incident where multiple luxury cars were stolen from a unit on Brentwood Road in Bulphan on November 11.Did you witness anything suspicious? If so, please contact us."

We are currently investigating an incident where multiple luxury cars were stolen from a unit on Brentwood Road in #Bulphan on 11 November.



Did you witness anything suspicious? If so, please contact us. pic.twitter.com/2huktS0PJI — Essex Police (@EssexPoliceUK) December 5, 2022

According to WalesOnline, a rare Ariel Atom racing car, a Mercedes-Benz A45 AMG 4matic, a Porsche Cayenne, a Porsche 911 Carrera, and a Mercedes Maybach were all taken that night at 4.44 a.m. Police were then called to the scene later that morning.

"The police are still on the hunt for the offenders, having recovered the Mercedes Maybach. They are appealing for anyone who witnessed the theft or has dashcam or CCTV footage to come forward," the report further stated.