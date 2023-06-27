Watch: Kate Middleton Impresses Roger Federer With Her Tennis Skills

Further in the video, Federer asks the royal, "Shall we play some tennis?"

Kate Middleton recently showed off her tennis skills against Roger Federer in a friendly match at Wimbledon. A video which is going viral on the internet shows the 41-year-old princess greeting the Tennis star in a sporty white tan top and tennis skirt.

Further in the video, Federer asks the royal, "Shall we play some tennis?"

In the footage, the Princess of Wales showed off her formidable forehand. She returned all of the Tennis star's shots with utmost ease.

The Princess of Wales even managed to score a point by landing a shot at the line, to which Federer exclaims, "I think it was on the line, amazing!"

Wimbledon uploaded the video on Instagram with the caption, "I think it was on the line! Consider us impressed..."

Watch the video here:

According to a CNN report, as a Royal patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, Kate frequently graces the Royal Box at Wimbledon.

She also transitioned into the roles of ball boy and girl, the princess also sought advice from the Tennis star on improving her serve.

Federer also appreciated the training session with Kate Middleton, he expressed his admiration, noting, "This is proper practice, I'm impressed."

In another video, Kate also caught a ball with one hand. The Tennis star informed the Princess that ball girls and boys are not allowed to catch the ball at Wimbledon. A ball girl further clarified that "You're meant to let it bounce and then get it. But good catch."