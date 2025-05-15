Watch: Japan's Sakurajima Volcano Erupts, Sending Ash Plume 3,000 Metres Into The Sky

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Sakurajima volcano erupted, sending an ash plume 3,000 meters high. Level 3 alert is in place, advising people to avoid the volcano area. No injuries or significant damage have been reported as of now.

Japan's Sakurajima volcano erupted on May 15, 2025, sending a massive ash plume soaring 3,000 metres above the crater, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA). The agency reported a series of eruptions from the Minamidake summit crater, releasing dramatic clouds of smoke into the sky.

Video footage shared by Newsweek captured the striking moment when the ash plume billowed high above the volcano. The JMA has maintained a Level 3 volcanic alert, which warns people to stay away from the volcano. Ash fall is expected in surrounding areas, including parts of Kagoshima, Kumamoto, and Miyazaki prefectures. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, although no injuries or significant damage have been reported so far.

The video of the Sakurajima volcano eruption has gone viral, sparking diverse reactions on social media as users share and respond to the dramatic footage.

Sakurajima in Kagoshima City, Japan erupted this morning, sending ash 3,000 meters into the air from the Minami-dake crater.



A Level 3 alert is in place, warning of possible volcanic bombs and pyroclastic flows within 2 km of the Minami-dake…

Sakurajima, located in Kagoshima Prefecture, is one of Japan's most active and closely watched volcanoes due to its proximity to populated areas. It frequently erupts, posing risks to nearby residents and air traffic. Officials have urged the public to remain alert and follow updates from official sources as monitoring continues. This latest eruption highlights the ongoing volcanic activity in the region and the importance of Japan's comprehensive disaster preparedness systems.