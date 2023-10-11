Watch: Israel's Iron Dome Destroys Rockets Fired From Gaza

Videos from Ashkelon show the sky filled with rocket trails.

The deadly fight between Israel and Hamas, which has claimed over 3,000 lives so far, continues to rage, four days after Hamas launched 5,000 rockets from Gaza in a surprise attack.

Visuals from the region show incessant air strikes launched from both sides, destroying buildings and turning towns into rubble. As the fighting grows fiercer, rockets were fired from Gaza on Tuesday towards the Ashkelon province, just 10 kilometers from its border with Israel.

The Ashkelon hotel where the NDTV team has been staying while reporting from ground zero was also hit by a rockets on Tuesday evening. While the team escaped unhurt, the vehicle the NDTV crew was using, is partially damaged.

Videos from Ashkelon show the sky filled with rocket trails after dozens of air strikes were intercepted by the Iron Dome air defense system that tracks incoming air attacks and neutralises them with precision. The clip shows the loud boom of the rockets as they were destroyed in the air as people on the ground scurry to take shelter. The piercing roar of the rockets fills the air before they are swiftly shot down by Israel.

Hamas, a Palestinian group, launched Operation Al-Aqsa Flood on Saturday by firing a barrage of rockets against Israel. In return, the Israel military launched a brutal retaliation shutting off food, water and gas to the Palestinian region. Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to turn Hamas' sites in Gaza to rubble after pledging to end the war that Israel "did not start".