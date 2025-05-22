Watch: Israeli Troops Fire "Warning Shots" At Diplomats Visiting West Bank

The Israeli military fired "warning shots" at an entourage of 25 diplomats visiting Jenin in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday. The visit, organised by the Palestinian Authority (PA), was to evaluate the humanitarian situation in the area.

The Israeli military claimed that bullets were fired into the air "to distance them" and accused the diplomats of abandoning an authorised path. It expressed "regret" over the inconvenience, BBC reported.

The delegation comprised diplomats and ambassadors from 31 nations, including the UK, Italy, Canada, Egypt, and Jordan.

Diplomats were seen addressing the media before unexpected gunshots broke out nearby, leaving them no option but to seek shelter in their parked vehicles.

Israeli ???????? soldiers open fire at a delegation of foreign diplomats, around 30 ambassadors and consuls, visiting Jenin in the West Bank ????????



Israel ???????? is a pariah nation



They want isolation, give them isolation

Sanctions now

Expel ???????? from the UN today.pic.twitter.com/wtoeI4r6VT — Howard Beckett (@BeckettUnite) May 21, 2025

According to a statement from the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), its soldiers fired "warning shots" to make sure the delegation did not venture into "an area where they were not authorised to be" in Jenin.

The IDF said the diplomats had "deviated from the approved route" and that it would inform the representatives of the participating countries of the findings of an internal investigation into the event.

In January this year, thousands of Palestinians were forced to evacuate following a massive Israeli attack, triggering one of the worst expulsions in the West Bank in recent history.

Several countries, including Egypt, Spain, France, Turkey, Ireland, and Italy, denounced the acts of the Israeli army. Kaja Kallas, the head of EU foreign affairs, demanded that Israel hold the shooters accountable.

Countries in Europe and the larger Middle East have condemned the act, with particular emphasis on the danger it presented to diplomats' lives. They said any threats to diplomats' lives were "unacceptable."

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry accused Israel of committing a "deliberate and unlawful act" when it "deliberately targeted by live fire an accredited diplomatic delegation."

The PA, which controls a portion of the occupied West Bank, further accused the Israeli security forces of conducting a "heinous crime" by specifically targeting the delegation.

The incident happened as international pressure mounted over Israel's incessant air strikes and bombing of Gaza, where Palestinians are in dire need of essential supplies. The area has had no aid since March this year.