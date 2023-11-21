Watch: Indonesian Pilot Offers Comfort, Support To Palestine Passenger On Board

Indonesian pilot's warm gesture for a Palestine passenger is winning hearts

In a heartwarming display of empathy and solidarity, an Indonesian pilot has captured the internet's attention by going above and beyond his duties to offer comfort to a Palestinian passenger amidst the ongoing conflict between Israel and Gaza. The video, which has since gone viral, showcases a powerful example of human connection in the face of adversity.

In the video, the pilot asks the passenger if he is from Palestine. After the passenger on board says yes, he gently hugs the passenger and says, "Peace be upon us; God has blessed you."

He adds, "With our souls, with our blood, we sacrifice for you, Al-Aqsa."

The passenger responds, "God willing."

See the video here:

Commenting on the video, a user wrote, "Only the people got the people. We have learnt that we cannot rely on our governments to be our voice. Our democracies have failed when the people of the world are screaming for a ceasefire and an end to violence, but our leaders refuse to listen. Rise up, people, rise up!"

Another user wrote, "Only humans get humans! So heartwarming."

"Mashallah. Because of people like that, I believe in the goodness of the world. May Allah bless them both," the third user wrote.

Meanwhile, Israel, the United States, and Hamas have reached a tentative agreement to free dozens of women and children held hostage in Gaza in exchange for a five-day pause in fighting, the Washington Post reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the deal.

As part of the detailed, six-page agreement, all parties would freeze combat operations for at least five days while "an initial 50 or more hostages are released in smaller groups every 24 hours", the Post reported.

Hamas took about 240 hostages during its Oct. 7 rampage inside Israel that killed 1,200 people.