Watch: How Barack Obama Narrated New Netflix Docuseries 'Our Oceans'

Netflix on Thursday started streaming its new nature documentary series "Our Oceans". Narrated by former US President Barack Obama, the five-episode docuseries is dedicated to the world's five oceans - Pacific, Indian, Atlantic, Arctic, and Southern.

In a video shared on Instagram, Netflix showed Mr Obama doing a voice-over inside a recording booth.

"Here we go... Our oceans are vast realms of wonder, danger and mystery. Explore new worlds just below the surface," he can be heard saying.

"That's it. It's a wrap," Mr Obama says as he finishes his recording.

"Our Oceans" is directed by Emmy-winning wildlife filmmaker James Honeyborne and produced by Higher Ground Productions, which was founded by Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama.

Launched in 2018, Higher Ground has already released about 18 projects, including the animated show "Waffles + Mochi" and the docuseries "Working: What We Do All Day", which follows Mr Obama visiting people in their homes and their workplaces to learn more about their lives.

In 2022, the Higher Ground produced a natural history docuseries called "Our Great National Parks", which was also narrated by Mr Obama. The 63-year-old leader had even won a Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Award for Outstanding Narrator.