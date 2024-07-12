Watch: Giorgia Meloni Rolls Eyes As Biden Is Late For NATO Summit

Italian PM Giorgia Meloni with US President Joe Biden at the NATO Summit on Thursday.

A video showing an annoyed Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni waiting for US President Joe Biden is gaining traction on social media. The video was shot on Thursday morning when Ms Meloni and other world leaders were waiting for President Biden and the alliance's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to start the third day of the NATO summit in Washington, according to New York Post. While speaking to Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Ms Meloni rolled her eyes and checked a non-existent watch as the clock ticked past the scheduled time.

As per the Post report, the summit was scheduled to start at 10am.

Another person standing with Ms Meloni and Mr Stubb pulled out his phone to check the time, and the Italian PM rolled her eyes again before noticing the cameras.

Watch the video:

Giorgia #Meloni in top eye-rolling form as leaders at the #NATO summit wait for Stoltenberg and Biden to arrive for the first session today. pic.twitter.com/KVSobO8QNU — Life On Earth (@e_jagat_) July 12, 2024

The clip has been posted by several users on X, including a Financial Times reporter.

As per the Post report, Mr Biden and Mr Stoltenberg finally opened the day at 10.40am. His another engagement, a solo press conference, was also pushed back by the White House.

This is not the first time that an encounter between the two world leaders gained traction on social media. Last month, Mr Biden was seen awkwardly saluting Ms Meloni after he arrived in Italy for the G7 summit.

Later, the 81-year-old leader was seen smiling and slowly walking away from a group of world leaders.

The Italian PM had quickly come to Mr Biden's rescue, diverting his attention to the group of leaders as they posed for a photograph. Biden, then, shuffled back to the group.