Watch: Former Boxer Wladimir Klitschko Test-Drives Tank Headed To Ukraine

Wladimir Klitschko posted a video of himself on Twitter, supporting Ukraine.

Former boxing champion Wladimir Klitschko has posted a video of himself driving a Leopard tank that Germany has sent for Ukrainian troops to fight Russia in the ongoing war. The video has been shot at an undisclosed location in which Mr Klitschko is heard saying he never thought he would drive a ''cat'' a year ago. He also thanks Germany and the ''free world'' for helping Ukraine in the hour of crisis. The 46-year-old is the brother of Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv.

"I never thought a year ago that I'd drive this cat," he said in the recorded message posted on Twitter.

"A year of the war in Ukraine, a year of suffering, a year of getting our willpower stronger than ever, as strong as this tank. Thank you, Germany, thank you to the free world for all that you do for us," he added.

Mr Klitschko retired from boxing in 2017, with a record of 64-5 and having been world heavyweight champion in all four versions (IBF, IBO, WBO and WBA).

The video comes days after Germany announced that it was adding four more Leopard 2 tanks for Ukraine, bringing the total number from 14 to 18.

Leopard 2 is the third generation German main battle tank developed by Krauss-Maffei. It entered service in 1979 and replaced Leopard 1 as Germany's main battle tank. It is operated by 13 other countries.

Germany sent the first company of Leopard 2 tanks, which comprises 14 vehicles, earlier this month. Poland, which also operates these tanks, delivered four Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine on Friday, the anniversary of Russia's invasion.

Poland has been one of Ukraine's staunchest supporters since Russia launched its full-scale invasion on February 24 last year.

Sweden too announced on Friday that it would deliver "around" 10 Leopard 2 tanks and anti-air systems to Ukraine.