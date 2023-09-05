Watch: Drunk Driver Calls 911, Accidentally Reports Himself To Cops In US

The footage further shows the unidentified driver being pulled over by cops

A suspected drunk driver in Nebraska called 911 to report a motorist driving on the wrong side of the highway, but in reality, it was him, according to a Facebook post from the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office on Thursday released a video of the incident along with audio from the driver's 911 call. After the cops arrived, it was clear that the suspected drunk driver was the one driving on the wrong side of the road.

In the audio of the call, a man can be heard saying, "I'm on Highway 77, going north, and there's somebody on the wrong side of the road." The caller then tells the operator that the other driver had "his brights on," adding that it almost sent him off the road. "He almost hit me," he said.

“That was gnarly,” he said. “That was like, a lot.”

See the video here:

The footage further shows the unidentified driver being pulled over by cops. The officer asks, "Do you know why I stopped you?"

"Yeah, because I was on the wrong side of the road,” the driver said.

When he was asked why was he driving on the wrong side of the road, he said, "Must have missed an exit."

The police said that the driver had a blood alcohol content over twice the legal limit. "Thankfully a Lancaster County Sheriff's deputy was able to arrest this driver before anyone was seriously hurt,” reads the Facebook post.