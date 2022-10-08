Daycare Workers Scare Toddlers With Halloween Mask, Get Fired

Four employees at the facility were fired.

Daycare workers in Mississippi were caught on camera wearing a Halloween mask and chasing terrified toddlers. The staff members at the Lil' Blessings Child Care & Learning Centre were trying to scare children who they thought had been bad, reported New York Post.

A video posted on Reddit shows staff members at the daycare attempting to scare a group of toddlers into better behaviour by screaming into their faces and chasing after them. The toddlers can be seen crying and running away from the masked woman.

In the video, one worker is heard telling the masked woman to avoid the good toddlers and chase the bad ones.

The video sparked outrage after it went viral on the internet. The daycare workers are now under investigation. A New York Post reported that the four employees at the facility were fired following the incident.

One daycare worker, CeeCee told a leading publication that it wasn't meant to harm anybody and it wasn't ill-intentioned. She said that the teachers asked her if she would do it or if they could use (the mask) to get their class to listen or clean up.

CeeCee shared that she purchased the mask to scare her co-workers but they were used inappropriately. She shared that after she left the room, she came back told that CeeCee got the monster and the toddlers hugged her.

The Mississippi State Department of Health and the Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating the ordeal and working with the county prosecutor to see if there are any possible criminal charges that can be filed, reported New York Post.

