Watch: China Earthquake Sends Diners Rushing Out Of Restaurant

China earthquake destroyed thousands of buildings.

A scary moment when diners rushed out of a restaurant in China's Gansu province after a magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck has appeared on social media. It shows people enjoying their meal when suddenly the building starts shaking. The guests start looking at each other and immediately realise that the area has been hit by a powerful quake. They get up from their tables and rush towards the gate. The restaurant's staff is seen close behind. The death count in Monday's quake has reached 131.

While some of the diners rushed out together, one or two people were left behind. But all of them were able to get out of the restaurant safely.

The staff members too got out as the chandelier and other hanging items started shaking. The entire restaurant got empty in a matter of seconds.

State broadcaster CCTV said at least 113 people were killed in northwestern Gansu province and 18 more in neighbouring Qinghai after the shallow tremor on Monday night.

The Global Times reported that nearly 15,000 houses collapsed and 207,000 more were damaged after the quake, affecting 145,736 people.

This was one of the deadliest earthquake to hit China in recent years. Many survivors huddled in aid tents on Wednesday after overnight temperatures plunged well below zero, news agency AFP reported.

Almost 1,000 were injured across the two provinces, it further said quoting state news agency Xinhua.

The last time a major quake hit China was in 2014, when 600 people were killed in southwestern Yunnan province. Before that, another powerful quake in Sichuan province in 2008 left more than 87,000 people dead or missing, including 5,335 school children.