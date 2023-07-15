Watch: Burj Khalifa Lights Up In Tricolour To Welcome PM Modi

PM Modi's picture was also displayed on Burj Khalifa.

The Burj Khalifa in Dubai was illuminated with the colours of the Indian national flag ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). PM Modi arrived in Abu Dhabi, UAE, today after concluding his two-day visit to France.

In a video, shared by news agency ANI on Twitter, the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, is seen lit up with the Indian tricolour. PM Modi's picture was also displayed on the building along with a text which read, “Welcome honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi”.

Dubai's Burj Khalifa displayed the colours of the Indian national flag yesterday ahead of PM Modi's official visit to the country

After arriving in the UAE, PM Modi said he was looking forward to holding talks with HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi.

“Landed in Abu Dhabi. I look forward to the deliberations with HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, which will further deepen India-UAE cooperation,” PM Modi tweeted.

Landed in Abu Dhabi. I look forward to the deliberations with HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, which will further deepen India-UAE cooperation.

In a separate tweet, PM Modi shared a picture of himself sitting with the UAE president. “Grateful to Crown Prince HH Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for welcoming me at the airport today,” he tweeted on Saturday.

Grateful to Crown Prince HH Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for welcoming me at the airport today.

In his departure statement, PM Modi said that India and the UAE “are engaged across a wide range of sectors such as trade, investments, energy, food security, science and technology, education, fintech, defence, security, and robust people-to-people ties”.

Defence, energy, and food security are expected to be on the agenda during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the UAE. The two countries will review the progress in their bilateral relations after they inked a landmark trade agreement.

Earlier, PM Modi was in France from July 13 to July 14 where held wide-ranging talks with French President Emmanuel Macron and was conferred with the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, France's highest civilian and military honour.