Watch: British MP Bob Blackman Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack In Parliament

British Conservative Member of Parliament (MP) Bob Blackman on Thursday condemned the "cowardly" terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that killed 26 people. Speaking in the UK Parliament, Mr Blackman called it a "systematic murder of Hindu pilgrims" and blamed Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba for the incident.

"The sad reality is that the terrorist group thought to be responsible for this, Lashkar-e-Taiba, is a Pakistani organisation that deliberately targets innocent people in Jammu and Kashmir," Mr Blackman said.

Today I condemned the terrorist attack on Hindu pilgrims in Pahalgam which tragically claimed the lives of 26 people.



My heartfelt condolences go out to victims' families.



I called on the Govt to fully support India in apprehending these terrorists and bringing them to justice pic.twitter.com/qAnr4JU2Tb — Bob Blackman (@BobBlackman) April 24, 2025

Mr Blackman also accused the Pakistani military and government of condoning such attacks and urged the UK Foreign Office to issue a formal statement given the possibility of rising tensions between India and Pakistan. "Already the Indian government has revoked visas, closed the border and expelled officials from Pakistan as a result," he said.

"They've suspended the Indus water treaty," saying that the ordeal "could end up being a very quickly escalating situation between India and Pakistan."

He added that the Pakistani government and military had "condoned these attacks," and urged the UK to stand firmly with India. "We must give our reassurance and support for the Government of India in making sure they apprehend these terrorists and ensure that those responsible for supporting them are brought to justice," he said.

The Opposition MP said, "We must make sure that people who visit Jammu and Kashmir are held safely and do not have to suffer such incidents again."

Joining him, Lucy Powell, Leader of the House of Commons, echoed, "This country always stands shoulder to shoulder with other countries, in this case, India, who suffer these horrific terrorist attacks. These are cowardly acts that we resolutely condemn. If any British nationals are affected, we will provide them support as well."

The terror attack, one of the deadliest in the Valley, coincided with the official visit of US Vice President JD Vance to India. US President Donald Trump, Russia's Vladimir Putin, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, all denounced the attack. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing a rally in Bihar, said the perpetrators would face consequences "beyond their imagination."