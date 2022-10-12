Watch: Boeing Aircraft Loses Landing Gear Tyre Just After Take-Off In Italy

On of the Dreamlifter's landing gear tyres snapped a few metres above the ground.

A Boeing 747 Dreamlifter operated by Atlas Air, lost its main landing gear tyre just after taking off from Taranto in Italy.

The giant aircraft mainly used for transporting Boeing 787 Dreamliner components took off from Taranto in Italy and was bound to land in Charleston, United States.

The incident was caught on camera, where the aircraft can be seen taxiing on the runaway and was ready take-off, soon after taking off, one of the Dreamlifter's landing gear tyres snapped a few metres above the ground and rolled on the runway.

Un Boeing 747 Dreamlifter operat de Atlas Air (N718BA) care a decolat marți dimineață (11OCT22) din Taranto (IT) spre Charleston (SUA) a pierdut o roată a trenului principal de aterizare în timpul decolării.



Avionul operează zborul #5Y4231 și transportă componente de Dreamliner. pic.twitter.com/R95UHkLD7V — BoardingPass (@BoardingPassRO) October 11, 2022

A black trail of smoke could be seen coming from where the tyre snapped.

According to reports, the Dreamlifter landed safely in the US and the tyre was found at the end of the runway.

The Boeing 747 Dreamlifter is essentially a transport aircraft and is a modified version of the Boeing 747-400 aircraft which is used by many airlines. The Dreamlifter transports assemblies, and components of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

According to Boeing, the Dreamlifter is not certified to carry passengers beyond essential crew. It took its first flight in September 2006.