Watch: Beyonce's Dancers Step In After Fan Throws Object At Her During Performance

Fortunately, the object did not hit the singer

Two of Beyonce's long-time dancers Laurent and Larry Nicolas Bourgeois - also known as "Les Twins"- rushed to protect her after a fan tried to fling an object at her on stage during her Renaissance World Tour. The video of the incident has surfaced on X, formerly Twitter.

A fan in the front row of the singer's latest show was caught on camera throwing what appeared to be a jacket at her while she performed. Fortunately, the object did not hit the Alien Superstar icon, instead, it landed near her feet as she carried on singing.

The Les Twins noticed the potential hazard and rushed to protect the singer. One of the twins managed to remove the item from the stage while the other confronted the fan. The twins attempted to leave only to be drawn back after a security guard confronted the fan who tried to throw the item onstage for the second time.

The tense encounter was captured by TikTok user Travis In Cali. He captioned the video, "Someone gotta be stupid and throw stuff at Beyonce. Les Twins about to get in a fight over it"!"

Now why would you throw something at Beyoncé….?



I know Les Twins were ready to fight 😭 pic.twitter.com/ilPwXNt0ae — RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR (@RenaissanceWT) September 11, 2023

According to the New York Post, the twins have been touring with the "Single Ladies" singer since 2013. Social media users praised the twins for stepping in. Commenting on the post on X, a user wrote, "Do not mess with the les twins. They do not play when it comes to Bey, they gon protect her."

"Do they know how long it takes for that lady to come outside and be seen by us?? Why would they throw something," another user wrote.

"What's people's obsession with throwing stuff on stages! It's been done when I've been performing on stage and it's such a distraction and it can be scary lol," the third user wrote on X.

"I hope the BeyHive did what needed to be done coz we don't do that trash at that show," the fourth user commented.

""Idiots why are you throwing things on stage," questioned a fifth fan.