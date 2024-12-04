Watch: At 102, Woman Achieves Lifelong Dream Of Visiting All 7 Continents

"Never say never" rings true for 102-year-old Dorothy Smith, who recently achieved a remarkable milestone: visiting all seven continents. This adventurous centenarian had long dreamed of exploring the globe, and with the help of Ammar Kandil and Staffan Taylor, creators of the YouTube channel "Yes Theory," her dream became reality.

Mr Kandil and Mr Taylor, while filming a story at the Redwoods Retirement Village in California, encountered Ms Smith and were immediately captivated by her zest for life. Upon learning of her desire to visit Australia, the final continent on her travel bucket list, they were determined to help her make it happen.

"Travel is important to me because it's a big world, and each country is different and has something different to offer. I want to see them all and I don't want to miss anything," Smith said during an interview with Destination NSW.

Mr Kandil and Mr Taylor stepped in to offer their assistance, working together with Destination NSW and Qantas to create an itinerary for Ms Smith's visit to Australia. Last week, Ms Smith's dream became a reality as she and her daughter Adrienne flew to Sydney, with Kandil and Taylor joining them on the journey.

"It's never too late for an adventure, just try and see and I think you will be surprised how well you do. You either rust out or wear out. I chose to wear out," Ms Smith said in a video shared by Yes Theory on YouTube.

The 102-year-old travelled in business class on a Qantas flight, where she was honoured by the pilots and crew before takeoff. Upon arriving in Australia, Smith enjoyed a Sydney Harbour cruise, visited WILD LIFE Sydney Zoo to see koalas and kangaroos, and explored iconic sites like the Sydney Opera House and Bondi Beach. She also spent time at the Botanic Gardens and the Museum of Contemporary Art.

About her Sydney trip, Ms Smith said, "The people are charming, the food is good, the scenery is just wonderful, and even the weather is nice. However, I was expecting more wild plains with grasses growing on them."

Yes Theory's Kandil and Taylor captured every moment of Smith's journey. They uploaded a video on YouTube, which has already amassed over 470,000 views and nearly 30,000 likes.

