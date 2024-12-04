Advertisement

Watch: Asteroid On 'Collision Course' With Earth Explodes Above Russia

ESA in a post on X confirmed that Asteroid COWEPC5 entered Earth's atmosphere creating a fireball over the Yakutia region.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Watch: Asteroid On 'Collision Course' With Earth Explodes Above Russia
The impact was deemed "harmless".

A small asteroid streaked toward Earth on Tuesday night, burning up in the atmosphere above far northeastern Russia and creating a dazzling light show for residents in the remote region, officials reported.

The asteroid, measuring less than 70 centimetres (27.5 inches) in diameter, was identified earlier in the day on a "collision course" with Earth, according to the European Space Agency (ESA). However, the impact was deemed "harmless." 

Watch the video here:

At 5:15 p.m. CET (11:15 a.m. ET), a "beautiful fireball" lit up the skies over northern Siberia, as observed by residents in the Russian republic of Yakutia, the ESA confirmed.

NASA described the event as a "harmless fireball" and credited the University of Arizona's Bok telescope for first detecting the asteroid's approach. The space rock, designated as C0WEPC5, caused no reported damage or injuries.

"Asteroid #C0WEPC5 (temporary designation) entered Earth's atmosphere at 16:15 UTC/17:15 CET, creating a fireball over Yakutia witnessed by people in the region. The object was discovered roughly 12 hours ago and is thought to have been around 70 cm across. Thanks to observations from astronomers around the world, our alert system was able to predict this impact to within +/- 10 seconds," the ESA wrote on X. 

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Asteroid COWEPC5, Asteroid Explodes Over Russia, ESA
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com