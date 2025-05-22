Washington Post Columnist Accuses Jill Biden Of "Elder Abuse" Over Joe Biden's Re-Election Bid

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Sally Quinn accused Jill Biden of elder abuse regarding Joe Biden's campaign. Quinn claims Jill pushed Biden to run despite his cognitive health issues. She expressed shock at Jill Biden's support after the June 2024 debate.

Washington journalist and socialite Sally Quinn has accused former First Lady Jill Biden of "elder abuse" in a recent interview. Ms Quinn claimed that Jill Biden pushed President Joe Biden to run for re-election despite his apparent cognitive decline. The explosive comments were made during an interview with journalist Tara Palmeri on her podcast.

"I blame Jill Biden for this. Jill Biden is his wife. And if Jill Biden had stood up and gone to him and said, ‘Joe, you can't do it'… He wouldn't have run. She clearly was in favour of his running, and I just think it was a terrible disservice to the country," Ms Quinn told Tara Palmeri.

Sally Quinn expressed shock at Jill Biden's decision to rally support for her husband's presidential campaign after the June 2024 debate, which raised concerns about Joe Biden's fitness for office. Ms Quinn stated that she felt Jill Biden's actions weren't protective of her husband and described them as "elder abuse."

"I felt sorry for Joe Biden because I didn't think she was protecting him. She wasn't protecting him from himself. And after that hideous debate, right after the debate, they're in the spin room, and she's got his hand up and they're going, 'Victory, victory, we won, we won. It was great, great.' The next day, he's up in North Carolina and making a victory speech. I thought, what were they watching?", she said.

Ms Quinn, a long-time insider among Washington's elite, revealed that Biden's declining health was widely known within the establishment, raising concerns about his capacity to serve another term.

The journalist, once married to legendary Washington Post editor Ben Bradlee, who battled dementia until he died in 2014, noted that Biden's forgetfulness and tendency to wander off echoed her late husband's behaviour in his final years. "To me, it resembles the early stages of dementia," she remarked.

The veteran expressed shock upon learning, along with the public, of Biden's late-stage cancer diagnosis, questioning how it went undetected for so long.

"The president of the United States has the best medical care in the world, or should, and it should've been diagnosed a long time ago. It's hard for me not to believe that they didn't know about it and were waiting to reveal it until it got too aggressive," she added.