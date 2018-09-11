Washington Mayor Declares Emergency Ahead Of Hurricane Florence

World | | Updated: September 11, 2018 20:58 IST
More than a million coastal residents have been ordered to leave their homes

Washington: 

Washington's mayor Tuesday declared a state of emergency as Hurricane Florence bears down on the US East Coast, threatening torrential rain and flooding in the capital region.

More than a million coastal residents have been ordered to leave their homes ahead of the storm's projected arrival on Thursday, with emergencies already declared in the states of North and South Carolina, Virginia and Maryland.

