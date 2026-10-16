'Want To Shoot Jews': Israel Shares Letter By Ex-Hamas Chief's 10-Year-Old Son

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has revealed a letter allegedly written by Ibrahim, the 10-year-old son of former Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, at the beginning of the war, in which the child expresses his desire to hold a Kalashnikov rifle and shoot Jews. The letter, recovered by Israeli soldiers in the Gaza Strip in 2024, has been released as part of the anniversary marking two years since Sinwar's elimination.

Addressed to his father, the letter offers a glimpse into the child's thoughts during the conflict, combining expressions of affection and longing with explicit references to violence against Jews. The IDF presented the letter and accompanying drawings as evidence of how Hamas' ideology of hatred and armed struggle may influence the younger generation in Gaza.

In the letter, Ibrahim writes that he misses his father and wants to embrace him upon his return. However, he also expresses a desire to see him victorious, proclaim "Allahu Akbar," and use a Kalashnikov against Jews.

"I am constantly making pistols, tanks, and Kalashnikovs out of paper and cardboard," the letter reads, according to the translation released by the Israeli military.

The Kalashnikov belongs to a family of gas-operated assault rifles, named after Russian lieutenant general and small-arms designer Mikhail Kalashnikov.

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The child also asks when his father will return and sleep with his arms around him, highlighting the personal longing expressed alongside the violent language.

"My Lord, I wish the war would end and that I see you well. May Allah protect you, father. I want you to pray for me," Ibrahim writes at the end of the letter, before offering an Islamic greeting.

Drawings Depict Weapons And Attacks On Israel

The letter was accompanied by drawings attributed to Ibrahim, depicting weapons, tanks positioned near the border fence separating the Gaza Strip and Israel, and missiles being launched toward Israeli territory.

Letter by dead Hamas leader's son shared by Israeli Defence Forces

According to the IDF, the material was recovered by Israeli troops operating in Gaza in 2024. The military released the documents through its official communications channels, presenting them as an illustration of the impact of Hamas' militant ideology on children growing up amid the conflict.

The drawings, together with the letter's references to weapons and shooting Jews, have drawn attention to the role of political and militant narratives in shaping children's perceptions of conflict and their adversaries.

The letter also reflects the broader consequences of the war for families in Gaza, where children have endured prolonged violence, displacement and separation from relatives.

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Sinwar's Legacy Remains Under Scrutiny

Yahya Sinwar, who led Hamas in Gaza and became the group's overall leader in 2024, was killed by Israeli forces in October that year. He was widely regarded by Israel as a principal architect of the October 7, 2023, attacks, which triggered the war in Gaza.

The IDF's release of the letter has placed renewed focus on Sinwar's legacy and the Jihadist ideological environment surrounding Hamas.