Voting Begins In The US. America Chooses Between Harris And Trump

Voting for the 2024 US Presidential election has begun in the eastern time zone in America. New Hampshire is the first state where the polling started at 6 am local time (4:30 pm IST). This is the final opportunity for Americans to vote in the tightly contested 2024 presidential race between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris hurtled toward an uncertain finish.

More than 82 million people have already taken advantage of early voting to cast their ballots for Republican Donald Trump or Democrat Kamala Harris.

The contest witnessed two assassination attempts against Trump, President Joe Biden's surprise withdrawal and Harris' rapid rise - remained too close to call, even after billions of dollars in spending and months of frenetic campaigning.