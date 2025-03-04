Advertisement

Zelensky Says Wants To End War "As Soon As Possible"

"It is very important that we try to make our diplomacy really substantive to end this war as soon as possible," Zelensky said in a post on social media, adding that he was hoping for US support "on the path to peace".

Kyiv:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday he wanted to end the war in his country as "soon as possible", as US leader Donald Trump again criticised his position on a ceasefire.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

