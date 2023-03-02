Volodymyr Zelensky Says Ukraine Overcame 'Very Difficult' Winter

Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukrainians have experienced very difficult winter perid amid war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday praised his country for surviving a "very difficult" winter marked by systematic Russian strikes on energy facilities, which plunged millions into darkness and cold.

"We have overcome this winter. It was a very difficult period, and every Ukrainian experienced this difficulty, but we were still able to provide Ukraine with power and heat," Zelensky said in his daily address, adding that "there is still a threat to the energy system."

