Vladimir Putin's Doctors Rush To His Bedside As Russian Leader Complains of 'Severe Nausea': Report

Speculation around Vladimir Putin's health has been swirling around for some time. (File)

Two teams of doctors reportedly rushed to Vladimir Putin's presidential quarters after the Russian leader complained of “severe nausea” early on Saturday.

Citing the Russian Telegram channel General SVR, the Independent reported that Mr Putin required “urgent medical care” which forced his paramedic team to call for additional doctors. The medical emergency lasted for about three hours following which the Kremlin leader's condition improved and the doctors left his chambers.

“Putin on the night of Friday, July 22 to Saturday, July 23 needed urgent medical care,” the channel stated, adding, “At about 1am, the medical workers on duty at [his] residence were summoned to the president.”

“Putin complained of severe nausea. Twenty minutes later, an additional team of doctors with the president's attending physicians was called. It is known that doctors provided assistance and were near Putin for three hours, and after the president's condition improved, they left his chambers,” the channel claimed.

According to the Independent, the telegram channel is run by a former Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) lieutenant general, using the pseudonym “Viktor Mikhailovich”. Previously, the channel had also claimed that in the coming weeks Mr Putin “will be replaced by a double” and even that deep-fake technology could be used for upcoming events.

Meanwhile, ever since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, it has been speculated that Mr Putin has terminal cancer or Parkinson's disease. A number of public appearances and official meetings some months back even showed the Russian leader shaking and unsteady on his feet.

However, the Kremlin has dismissed these speculations and said everything is fine with the health of the Russian leader. “You know that Ukrainian information specialists, and American and British ones, have been throwing out various fakes about the state of the president's health in recent months - these are nothing but fakes,” said Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, as per the outlet.

Mr Putin, who has been in power in Russia for over two decades, sent troops to Ukraine on February 24, sending shock waves around the world.