Vladimir Putin Will Be Killed By His Inner Circle, Claims Ukraine's Zelensky

The Ukrainian President made the comments in a documentary that released on Friday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will one day be killed by his inner circle, Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky has claimed. The comments are part of a Ukrainian documentary titled 'Year' featuring him, according to a report in Newsweek. The documentary was released on Friday to coincide with the one year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the outlet further said. Mr Zelensky said a period of "fragility" in the Russian President's leadership will come, prompting his close aide to act against him.

''There will definitely be a moment when the fragility of Putin's regime will be felt inside Russia. And then the predators will devour a predator. They will find a reason to kill a killer. They will recall the words of Komarov, of Zelenskyy...They will remember. They will find a reason to kill the killer. Will it work? Yes. When? I don't know," the Ukrainian President said, according to Newsweek.

The comments were made after reports emerged from Russia about frustration among Mr Putin's inner circle. The Washington Post had recently said that Russian President's closest allies are growing increasingly frustrated with him, after videos of from the battlefront showed their soldiers complaining and crying.

Independent, however, reported that it is very unlikely that such a scenario will emerge because many top officials owe their position to him.

Mr Zelensky also said on Sunday that the return to Ukrainian control of the Crimean peninsula would be part of an end to the war.

"This is our land. Our people. Our history. We will return the Ukrainian flag to every corner of Ukraine," he said on Twitter.

Russia, meanwhile, hasn't reacted to Mr Zelensky's latest comments so far.