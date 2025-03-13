Putin Visits Kursk Region For First Time Since Ukraine Attacked It

President Vladimir Putin has visited the western Russian region of Kursk for the first time since Ukrainian forces seized some territory in the region, Russian news agencies reported on Wednesday.

Putin visited a control centre used by Russian forces and heard a report from Valery Gerasimov, head of the Russian General Staff, who told him that Ukrainian troops in the Kursk region were now surrounded.

Putin said Russian forces should completely liberate the region from the Ukrainian troops as soon as possible, the news agencies reported.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)