Putin To Deliver State Of Nation Address On Feb 21

Russian President Vladimir Putin will deliver his state of the nation address on February 21, the Kremlin said Friday, just days before Moscow's offensive in Ukraine passes its first anniversary.

"On February 21, the President of the Russian Federation will address the Federal Assembly," which includes lawmakers from both chambers of parliament, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

