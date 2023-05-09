World At 'Turning Point', 'War Has Been Unleashed Against' Russia: Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday at Moscow's Red Square Victory Day parade that the world was at a "turning point" and claimed a "war" had been unleashed against Russia.

"Today civilisation is again at a decisive turning point," Putin said at the parade, which included elderly veterans and soldiers from Russia's Ukraine campaign, adding: "A war has been unleashed against our motherland."

He called for Russia to be victorious: "For Russia, for our armed forces, for victory! Hurrah!"

