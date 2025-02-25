Putin Says Zelensky "Becoming Toxic Figure" In Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday that his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky is becoming a "toxic figure" in Ukraine.

In a televised interview on state television, Putin said that the "current head of the Kyiv regime is becoming a toxic figure" from the point of view of the armed forces and society in general in Ukraine.

