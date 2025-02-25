Advertisement

Putin Says Zelensky "Becoming Toxic Figure" In Ukraine

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Putin Says Zelensky "Becoming Toxic Figure" In Ukraine
Moscow:

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday that his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky is becoming a "toxic figure" in Ukraine.

In a televised interview on state television, Putin said that the "current head of the Kyiv regime is becoming a toxic figure" from the point of view of the armed forces and society in general in Ukraine.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Russia Ukraine War, Vladimir Putin, Volodymyr Zelensky
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now