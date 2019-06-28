Vladimir Putin Invites Donald Trump To Mark 75th War Anniversary

Donald Trump responded in a "very positive manner," said Yury Ushakov, Russian diplomat

President Vladimir Putin on Friday invited Donald Trump to Russia in May to mark the 75th anniversary of the victory over Adolf Hitler, according to top foreign policy advisor Yury Ushakov.

Trump responded in a "very positive manner," said Ushakov, according to rolling news channel Russia 24.

At the beginning of the meeting, Trump hailed a "very, very good" relationship with the Kremlin leader as they met for their first face-to-face talks since July.

Relations between the two former superpowers have been strained amid differences over Syria, Ukraine and alleged Russian interference in US elections.

Trump ran into criticism after the July meeting with Putin in Helsinki for being what was judged at home to be too conciliatory.

