Vladimir Putin Gets Clicked With A Bride In Russia, Video Is Viral

Russian President Vladimir Putin, 65, during a visit to Kronstadt, had a peculiar encounter. A bride wanted to take a picture with the president. A video of it has gone viral on the internet.

Posted by Twitter page RT, the caption of the video reads, "During a visit to Kronstadt, Putin had a peculiar encounter. Among the people who wanted to take a picture with the president was a bride."

During a visit to Kronstadt, Putin had a peculiar encounter. Among the people who wanted to take a picture with the president was a bride pic.twitter.com/KrOL2Y4roE — RT (@RT_com) July 23, 2023

Since being posted, the video has amassed nearly 44,000 views on Twitter along with an array of comments. A user wrote, "So nice the people had a chance to have a photo with Putin..."

Another user commented, "Blessed Bride. can't blame her. President Putin is a strong, courageous, handsome, fearless leader, who continues to demonstrate great leadership for Russia and shines a light on the future of what government should be. Humble is the heart, which leads the way to greatness. What a great opportunity to remember such a special day. President Putin is a great man. Moscow, Russia has great leadership with President Putin."

"Yeah, that is what I want on my wedding day. A picture with a war criminal," the third user wrote.

"Copy Zelensky as much as you want. Anybody can see it's not natural for Putin to act like that. It's obviously propaganda. While Zelensky is genuine, your zar is fake," the fourth user wrote.

Russia announced last week on Monday (July 17) that it was suspending its participation in a UN-brokered deal that allowed the export of Ukrainian grain. The agreement, brokered by Turkey and the United Nations in July 2022, was scheduled to expire at 5 pm ET on Monday.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov announced Moscow will not renew the agreement, saying it "has been terminated." The deal had allowed Ukraine to export grain by sea, as per the CNN report.

Russia and Ukraine, both have warned each other against the travelling of ships in the Black Sea, saying that it will be considered as "potential military cargo".

Moscow had also accused Ukraine of using the Black Sea grain corridor for "combat purposes".