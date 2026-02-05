Putin Can Meet Zelensky Only To Agree Final Conflict Arrangements: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin can only meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for the purpose of finalising agreements on the conflict, Russian news agencies quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying on Wednesday.

"The main thing is the goal of this meeting. Why should they meet? Putin has said he is ready for a meeting in Moscow at any moment," TASS news agency quoted Peskov as telling Russian state television.

"The main thing is that there should be a reason to meet, and the main thing is that the meeting should be productive. And it can only be for the purpose of finalising agreements."

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