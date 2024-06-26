Video: Tesla Car Flips 7 Times After Crash, All Passengers Survive

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has reacted to a video showing a terrifying accident involving his company's Model Y car. The footage, shared on X, captured the electric SUV rolling over several times before landing. Miraculously, all passengers survived without serious injuries.



The billionaire reposted the video, writing, “Safety is our primary design goal.”

Safety is our primary design goal — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 25, 2024

“That's why I bought my wife a Tesla. A little more than some sedans but it's saved the difference in gas savings and the car is the safest I could get!” a user wrote under the video.

That's why I bought my wife a Tesla. A little more than some sedans but it's saved the difference in gas savings and the car is the safest I could get! — Scott (@ScottPolhamus) June 25, 2024

Another user commented, “We love it, you care so much about your customers & you keep on improving Tesla safety further with FSD.”

We love it you care so much about your customers & you keep on improving Tesla safety further with FSD. — Tahreem Hussain (@tahreem57) June 25, 2024

Mr Musk's reaction came after a recent crash in Orange County, California, where a Tesla driver was reportedly speeding and crashed, causing the vehicle to flip into oncoming traffic, reported KTLA News.

Three people, including the Tesla driver, were hospitalised; their conditions were not immediately available.

Witnesses said the Tesla driver was driving at an estimated over 100 miles per hour. The crash involved six vehicles, with two overturning and trapping people inside. First responders extricated the victims, including the Tesla driver, and rushed them to the hospital.

An eye witness, who was waiting at a red light, recalled the car approaching at "over 100 miles" per hour.

"She smacked the cars right next to me. I don't know how she missed me," the witness said, stressing that the Tesla driver caused the crash.

A worker heard the tyres screech and saw the crash unfold. Recounting the "scary" experience, he said, "Cars are flipping over right outside the window, and it takes you a little bit out of reality."

Police are investigating the cause of the crash, saying it was possible that alcohol or drugs could also be involved.