Viral Video Shows Massive Fight At Chicago Airport, 2 Arrested

The police have not shared details about the fight.

A video going viral on social media shows a massive fight at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport. At least a dozen people were involved in the scuffle, which was sparked by a "verbal dispute while deplaning" on Monday, the police said, according to Fox32. The fight broke out in the baggage claim area of the airport during which a 24-year-old woman was punched by two others. They have been arrested, the police said. The men have been identified by authorities as 18-year-old Christopher Hampton and 20-year-old Tembra Hicks.

Watch the video:

Brawl at Chicago O'Hare airport this morning pic.twitter.com/fsH6n3yABd — Mr Bogus (@Mr_Bogus0007) May 23, 2023

They have been charged with one misdemeanour count of battery.

The video of the incident, which is circulating online, shows a physical altercation occurring between multiple people in the lower level of Terminal 3.

One person is seen pouncing on another, while a man in green t-shirt lunges on the opponent, hitting him with a spear like a wrestler.

A group of women is seen lying on the floor and are pulling each other's hair.

The police haven't released any other details about the incident.

The Chicago Department of Aviation released a statement, saying in part:

"Safety and security are always the top priorities of the Chicago Department of Aviation (CDA). We work closely with all of our federal partners present at O'Hare and Midway International Airports and the Chicago Police Department to ensure that everyone is safe when they are in our facilities."