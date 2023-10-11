Viral Video Shows Israelis On Balconies Singing National Anthem

People stepped out onto their balconies, joining a chorus to sing the national anthem of Israel, Hatikva.

A video of Israelis coming together to show their solidarity in a poignant display of unity and resilience during the ongoing conflict with Gaza has surfaced online. People stepped out onto their balconies, joining a chorus to sing the national anthem of Israel, Hatikva.

The State of Israel's official X page (formerly Twitter) shared a video of Israeli neighbourhoods gathering to sing the song on their balconies.

“Beautiful: an entire Israeli neighbourhood gathers on their balconies to sing Hatikva, our national anthem,” they wrote as the caption. “We will not be broken,” they added.

Beautiful: an entire Israeli neighborhood gathers on their balconies to sing Hatikva, our national anthem.



We will not be broken. pic.twitter.com/NYBLpAdKTS — Israel ישראל ???????? (@Israel) October 10, 2023

The video has created a lot of buzz on social media. People have offered their thoughts and prayers to the united Israeli neighbourhoods.

A person said, “God bless you Israel. Stay Strong and safe. Don't give up. Prayers with you.”

God bless you Israel. Stay Strong and safe. Don't give up. Prayers with you. ????????❤️???????? pic.twitter.com/rYwe9Pt9fV — Priyanka M. Mishra (@soulfulgirlll) October 10, 2023

A user mentioned how the scene reminded them of when Indians stood together in unity during the COVID-19 pandemic by clapping and banging thalis to support frontline workers. “Just reminds me of how we indians stood in solidarity with all those were on the ground fighting for us from covid n for that we clapped n banged thali but liberals of india are still making fun of it without understanding how it is so be united in tough times n how much courage it gives to fighters on the ground,” they wrote.

Just reminds me of how we indians stood in solidarity with all those were on the ground fighting for us from covid n for that we clapped n banged thali but liberals of india are still making fun of it without understanding how it is so be united in tough times n how much courage… — Crime Master Gogo (PARODY) ???????? (@vipul2777) October 10, 2023

“The beauty of this unity is overwhelmingly touching. Prayers for the people of Israel,” wrote another.

The beauty of this unity is overwhelmingly touching. Prayers for the people of Israel. — Rose (@roseone18552855) October 10, 2023

On Saturday, October 7, Palestinian militant group, Hamas, fired more than 5,000 rockets into Israel, causing widespread damage and resulting in over 1,700 casualties. Israel responded by imposing a complete blockade on Gaza, and many Palestinians fear further conflict. However, in a recent update, a senior official revealed that Hamas is now open to engaging in discussions regarding a potential truce with Israel, as reported by Reuters.