Viral Video: Huge Brawl Erupts At US School After Man Confronts His Son's Bullies

The brawl involved as many as 30 students.

A massive brawl broke out at a school in the United States, reportedly started by the father of one of the students. More than 30 students were engaged in the fight during lunch break at Tuscon High School in Arizona, the Daily Mail reported.

The school had to be placed under lockdown after the violent altercation on Tuesday. Two people have also been arrested in connection with the brawl, the report said.

The horrifying videos of the brawl were posted on Twitter and other social media platforms and went viral.

@whatsuptucson Video from inside Tucson High School shows a parent involved in an altercation with multiple students. pic.twitter.com/97WZ9kbpZ6 — Piercen Sturdavant (@Pasty_P_) May 3, 2022

The clips were taken by those present at the scene. They show students piled on top of one another as they fight. Dozens of other students can be seen on the floor, throwing punches and kicking each other.

Security officers are also visible, trying to separate one group from another as students film the chaos.

The father of one of the students, who believed to have started the fight, is also being attacked by the students in the video. According to Daily Mail, the man, wearing red t-shirt and jeans, walked onto the campus and confronted a group of students who were bullying his son.

When the man arrived, the young boy with special needs was being attacked by students and his brother was trying to protect him, the report further said.

The 40-year-old, whose name has not been released by the police, then confronted the student, which later turned into a huge brawl.

The police was called in and the cops arrested the man. A local outlet KOLD News 13 said that the man and his two sons were advised before the disturbance to use an exit that would help them avoid a confrontation.

But the man reportedly refused and took his sons through the courtyard during lunch. One of his sons first got into a verbal altercation with the students present in the courtyard, after which the fight began.

The man too joined in and allegedly pinned one of the students to the ground, reported the Daily Mail.

The police said that there were no injuries or weapons involved.

The man was released on Tuesday night.