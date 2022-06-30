Viral Video: Girl Sings Ukraine's National Anthem While Getting Bandaged

A little girl from Ukraine singing her national anthem while getting her foot bandaged.

A heartwarming video making the rounds on the internet shows a little girl from Ukraine singing her national anthem while getting her foot bandaged.

The post has been shared by the Advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Anton Gerashchenko, on Twitter with the caption: "Unbreakable... A little girl sings Ukrainian anthem while she getting her bandages."

Unbreakable...????????



A little girl sings Ukrainian anthem while she getting her bandages.



📹: Viktor Pashula

The video has been captured by Viktor Pashula, according to the minister.

In the now viral footage, the little girl can be heard singing a rousing rendition of 'Shche ne vmerla Ukrayina', which means "Ukraine has not yet perished."

According to the post, the cause of the girl's injuries is not unknown. While nurses are bandaging her foot on a hospital bed, she can be seen smiling while singing along with them.

The post has received over 1.5 lakh views and more than 11,000 likes since being posted earlier on Thursday. It has also been re-tweeted more than 2,000 times.

The unbreakable spirit of the little girl overwhelmed Twitter users who left heartfelt remarks.

"Putin defeated by a little girl," wrote a user while another said, "Bravery is instilled in Ukrainians at such a young age."

"Oh, my heart. God bless this child. The Ukrainian spirit will never be broken," commented a third user.

It has been more than four months since Russia invaded Ukraine and the war is still going on. In order to assist Ukraine in thwarting Russia's invasion, Britain on Wednesday committed an additional $1 billion ($1.2 billion) in military assistance, including air defence systems and drones.

According to a statement from Downing Street, the additional cash would increase the total amount of military help that Britain has provided to Kyiv since the conflict began on 24 February to £2.3 billion.

The package includes "sophisticated air-defence systems, uncrewed aerial vehicles, innovative new electronic warfare equipment and thousands of pieces of vital kit for Ukrainian soldiers," it said.



