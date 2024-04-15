Viral Video: David Cameron's 'Double Standards' Over Iran-Israel Conflict

Mr Cameron said nations should use strategic thinking in responding to such provocations.

Former UK Prime Minister David Cameron has been criticised for his "double standards" on the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict. The British Foreign Secretary, in a televised interview, condemned Iran for its drones and missiles attack on Israel, but added that Britain would have reacted similarly if one of its consulates was attacked.

Iran late on Saturday launched a barrage of explosive drones and missiles directly targeting Israeli territory, in response to the bombing of Iran's embassy in Syria's capital Damascus earlier this month which resulted in the deaths of seven individuals, including three senior Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commanders.

"I totally understand those in Israel who want to see more (action), but I think this is a time to think with head as well as heart and to be smart as well tough," Mr Cameron told Sky News. "And I think the smart thing to do is actually to recognise that Iran's attack was a failure and we want to keep the focus on that, on Iran's malign influence and actually pivot to looking at what's happening in Gaza."

“We would take very strong action” David Cameron said when asked what Britain would do if one of its Consulate buildings was flattened.



When asked how Britain would react if one of its consulates was "flattened", Mr Cameron said, "We would take very strong action." However, the 57-year-old added a disclaimer, that there was a "massive degree of difference" between what Israel did in Damascus and Iran's unprecedented attack on Israeli territory. Israel has categorically denied its involvement in the April 1 bombing of the Iranian consulate in Damascus.

"I can completely understand the frustration Israelis feel when they look at the Iranian Revolutionary Guard and they look at the terrible things that they have done all over the world, including the support they give to Hamas," Mr Cameron said.

"I would argue there is a massive degree of difference between what Israel did in Damascus and, as I said, 301 weapons being launched by the state of Iran at the state of Israel. For the first time a state-on-state attack, 101 ballistic missiles, 36 cruise missiles, 185 drones, that is a degree of difference and I think a reckless and dangerous thing for Iran to have done," he added.

Soon after Mr Cameron's comments, people took to social media to criticise his double standards.

While the United Nations has appealed for peace and requested to exercise restraint, Israel has pledged to "exact a price" from Iran when the timing was right.