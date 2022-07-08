Viral Video: 2 People Rescued From Sea After Being Thrown From Boat In 'Circle of Death'

One of the two men was seen in the water waving a white t-shirt.

Two men were rescued off the coast of Massachusetts earlier this week after their out-of-control motorboat came dangerously close to a terrifying phenomenon known as a "circle of death," authorities said.

Dana Blackman, Captain of the Fishing Vessel Finest Kind, called the Marshfield Harbourmaster's office at 10am on Tuesday after spotting the 24-foot vessel circling at great speed, the Marshfield Police said in a press release.

2 people rescued after being ejected from boat out at sea! https://t.co/80jXkDFEPJpic.twitter.com/52SN6AQv3j — Marshfield Police Department (@Marshfield_PD) July 5, 2022

The captain also reported that they had just rescued two guys from the ocean after noticing the vessel circling. One of the two men was seen in the water waving a white t-shirt.

The two men were thrown from the vessel and were neither wearing lifejackets or connected to a vessel kill switch and fortunately, were not injured, according to the police.

The vessel was travelling west in a tight high-speed circular pattern towards Green Harbor and Brant Rock. This resulted in a brief beach closure and a one-mile security zone set up by Marshfield Police in case the vessel's course abruptly altered. Sea Tow was able to damage the propeller after 90 minutes by using a nylon tow line.

"This is a stark reminder of how fast incidents can occur on the water without notice. We commend the Captain and crew of the F/V Finest Kind for their bravery, due diligence and keen situational awareness of locating two persons in the water," said the Marshfield Police.

The police department also thanked Sea Tow and other civilians for their assistance with this incident and further said, "We urge the use of life jackets and tethering of the vessel safety kill switch. These incidents can happen to the most experienced mariners."