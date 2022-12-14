Viral Photo Of A Father Shielding His Child From The Rain Will Melt Your Heart

Man protecting a child from rains

A father will go to any length to save, sustain, and promote the development of his children. He protects his children from all troubles despite his own difficulties. Even if they do not express their love, what they do reveals a glimpse of it. A viral image that is being appreciated by social media users depicts a father's love for his kids.

The image clearly shows a father's love and concern for his child. He has opened his jacket while riding the motorcycle to protect the child from the rain so that the child does not get wet.

The image was shared on Twitter by a user named Dr. Ajayita with a caption that reads, "Dads are underrated!"

The photo has over 4,000 likes and several remarks in the comments section. People are recalling their childhood memories and becoming emotional after seeing this image. This image is also going viral on social media.

"Fathers are umbrellas; they protect us from all adversity, even when they get old. I lost my father 4 years back, not one day that I did not miss him. and felt powerless," wrote one user.