Richest Indian In US? It Is Not Sundar Pichai Or Satya Nadella

US President Donald Trump might have contested, won and now acted on his campaign promise to focus on immigration, but that doesn't change the fact that America is also home to a record 125 foreign-born billionaires.

Among them, at least 12, the most from a single country, were born in India, according to Forbes' list of billionaires. The 125 billionaires, up from 92 in 2022, came from 43 different countries, but made their fortunes primarily on American soil.

Of the ten richest billionaires in the US, three - Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Google cofounder Sergey Brin and Nvidia cofounder and CEO Jensen Huang - were born out of the country.

List of India-born billionaires living in America:

Name Net worth

1. Jay Chaudhry $17.9 billion

2. Vinod Khosla $ 9.2 billion

3. Rakesh Gangwal $ 6.6 billion

4. Romesh T. Wadhwani $ 5.0 billion

5. Rajiv Jain $ 4.8 billion

6. Kavitark Ram Shriram $ 3.0 billion

7. Raj Sardana $ 2.0 billion

8. David Paul $ 1.5 billion

9. Nikesh Arora $ 1.4 billion

10. Sundar Pichai $ 1.1 billion

11. Satya Nadella $ 1.1 billion

12. Neerja Sethi $ 1.0 billion

Over the last three years, India added five billionaires to the list, surpassing Israel and Taiwan which have 11 billionaires each. The new India-born entrants to the list are Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, Microsoft chief Satya Nadella and Nikesh Arora, who runs cybersecurity company Palo Alto Networks.

Next, the list has Canada and China with 9 and 8 billionaires; Germany and Iran have 6 each, followed by France, which has 5, and then Ukraine and Hungary with 4 each.

These 125 super-rich immigrants living in the United States boast a collective fortune of $1.3 trillion, holding 18% of America's $7.2 trillion billionaire wealth.

A massive 93% of immigrant billionaires are self-made, Forbes reported, adding about two-thirds of them made it big in tech and finance.