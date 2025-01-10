Vijay Mallya's Son Shares Update On Life In Los Angeles As Wildfires Rage

Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya's son Siddharth has shared an update on his life in Los Angeles as a devastating fire engulfs the city known for its luxury mansions owned by Hollywood stars. Siddharth Mallya and his wife Jasmine, who are both London-based, are safe in Los Angeles, far from the region that is bearing the brunt of the natural disaster.

Sharing a photo from Los Angeles, the second largest city in the US, he wrote, "Thank you everyone who reached out. Jasmine, myself and the animals are safe. If anyone in LA needs anything, please reach out to us."

Siddharth Mallya, son of Vijay Mallya and first wife Samira Tyabjee, got married to his longtime girlfriend Jasmine last year at a London event attended by their close friends from India.

Jasmine has been sharing information regarding donations and relief materials, besides expressing how the wildfires have been impacting animals in the region.

At least 10 people have died in the wildfires raging in since Tuesday. Entire neighbourhoods have been burnt down and thousands of residents displaced from their homes.

Several film stars and television personalities, including actors Paris Hilton and Anthony Hopkins, have lost their homes in the fire. "My heart aches for those still in harm's way or mourning greater losses. The devastation is unimaginable," Ms Hilton said on Instagram.

California's National Guard soldiers have been called in to deal with the chaos while helicopters continued dropping water from the skies round the clock.

Pledging extra funds to cope with the crisis, President Joe Biden has announced that the federal government will cover the costs of measures to protect lives and property in Southern California for six months.

Challenges, however, remain as new fires continue to spring up with winds returning after a brief lull.