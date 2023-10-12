Video: Woman Stabs 3, Including Police Officer, At US Airport, Arrested

The woman has been arrested and an investigation is underway.

In a shocking incident caught on camera, a woman from the United States stabbed three people, including a police officer and a cab driver, inside the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Wednesday, as per a report in the New York Post. In the terrifying video making the rounds on the internet, passengers are seen just a few feet away from Damaris Milton, aged 44, as she waved the knife in the direction of a police officer.

The outlet stated that police were alerted about the scene around 4:45 pm about a lady "who stood outside the security checkpoint near the airport's south terminal, which features domestic flights". According to the Atlanta Police, the woman stabbed a man somewhere in the area of the west crossover before moving into the south terminal.

The woman first attacked her taxi driver when she arrived at the airport. Later, as the police tried to "limit her movement" and convince her to let go of the knife, she attacked an airport clerk and a police lieutenant. According to Fox News, the lieutenant was stabbed in the thigh and struck an artery. The airport ticket clerk "was nicked by the blade. The three victims are in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries. The police have not yet released their identities but added that they are "alert, conscious and breathing."

Ms Milton was arrested and taken into custody and an investigation is underway. "It doesn't appear that there's a connection between her and them (victims), but that's something we'll be looking into. Charges are going to be filed at some point," Atlanta Police Sgt. John Chafee told the outlet.

About 40 minutes after the original stabbing, the official account of Atlanta Airport posted an all-clear message on X, formerly Twitter. The Federal Aviation Administration noted that while there were no general delays as a result of the incident, certain specific planes might have been affected.

Several people at the airport took to the social media platform to inform about the situation. A passenger, Sarah Nagem said that she heard someone say "Get on the floor, get on the floor." The airport employees, according to Ms Nagem, "were trying to reassure us that, you know, we were safe, that it wasn't someone trying to create violence randomly." She claimed she never saw the suspect but was told to stay on the ground.