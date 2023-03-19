Video: US News Reporter Collapses During Live Broadcast, Internet Concerned

The newsreader experienced a medical event when she was about to give a morning weather report

A shocking video has captured the moment when a newsreader in the US collapsed during a live TV broadcast on Saturday. Alissa Carlson Schwartz--a CBS LA weatherwoman reportedly experienced a medical event when she was about to give a morning weather report, as per Metro.

In videos that have surfaced online, the 42-year-old woman's eyes rolled to the back of her head before she fell forward and landed on the floor. Meanwhile, oblivious of what is happening in the other studio, news anchors Nichelle Medina and Rachel Kim were seen introducing her to viewers. When they noticed her collapsing, they paused in shock for a moment before cutting straight to a commercial break.

Watch the video here:

CBS LA weather lady #AlissaCarlson collapses live on TV pic.twitter.com/mUlNEA2CDU — Defund NPR--Defund Democrats (@defundnpr3) March 19, 2023

The programme didn't return to a live segment after the break, but a pre-recorded show aired, as per TMZ.

Hours later, CBS Los Angeles Vice President and News Director Mike Dello Stritto gave an update about her health to TMZ and said, ''Our colleague Alissa Carlson became ill during our 7 AM newscast this morning. I want to thank her co-workers who took immediate action to comfort Alissa and call 911. Alissa is being treated at the hospital right now. Hopefully, we'll know more shortly. In the meantime, Alissa will be in our thoughts and we're praying for her to be feeling much better soon.''

Ms Schwartz had previously experienced a similar episode in 2014 when she vomited on set during a weather report and as a result was diagnosed with a leaky heart valve, according to the outlet.

Meanwhile, many Twitter users shared their concerns about the news presenter's health and hoped that she is doing well now. ''So terrible, so frightening,'' said one user, while another commented, ''I hope she's ok and receives the best medical care.''

The newsreader later took to Instagarm stories and assured her viewers that she is ''going to be okay.'' ''Thanks for all the texts, calls, and well wishes,'' she said. However, she did not provide any details on what led to the medical event.